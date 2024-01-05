Daniela Karnaugh, Daughter of 1992 U.S. Olympian Ron Karnaugh, Commits to Indiana for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Daniela Karnaugh, the daughter of 1992 U.S. Olympic swimmer Ron Karnaugh, will be among the next generation of breaststrokers at Indiana University in Bloomington starting this upcoming fall.

A senior at The Pingry School in Martinsville, New Jersey, Karnaugh currently trains with Scarlet Aquatics. At last month’s Winter Junior Championship East meet, she placed 8th in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.27), within a second of her personal-best 2:13.58 from March.

Last year, Karnaugh earned her first two Olympic Trials cuts in the 100-meter breast (1:09.73 in March) and 200-meter breast (2:29.64 in January). She’s slated to follow in a long line of successful Hoosier breaststrokers under 18th-year head coach Ray Looze, including Lilly King, Josh Matheny, Ian Finnerty, and Cody Miller, to name a few.

“I am so blessed to sign my National Letter of Intent to continue my athletic and academic careers at Indiana University,” Karnaugh said. “Thank you to everyone who has helped with this process, especially God, Coach Tom, and my family. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to swim for this amazing program, having such an acclaimed coaching staff with an incredibly supportive team. I cannot wait for what the future will bring and GO HOOSIERS! #BreaststrokeU”

Best SCY Times

100 breast – 1:01.50

200 breast – 2:13.58

200 IM – 2:06.93

400 IM – 4:38.47

100 free – 52.79

200 free – 1:54.13

500 free – 5:06.00

Karnaugh’s best times would have made the B-final of both the 100 breast and 200 breast at the 2023 Big Ten Championships, where the Indiana women placed 2nd (1,291.5 points) behind Ohio State (1,425). By the time she arrives on campus this fall, the Big Ten will be even more competitive with USC and UCLA moving to the conference from the Pac-12 this summer.

Karnaugh joins the Hoosiers’ 2024 recruiting class of four swimmers featuring freestyle specialist Claire Stuhlmacher, versatile IMer Ana Hazlehurst, and fellow breaststroker Mary Cespedes.

At the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, Karnaugh’s dad, Ron, placed 6th in the 200 IM (2:02.18).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.