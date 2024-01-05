How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/5-1/9

College swimming begins to ramp back up this week after the holiday break. Many of SwimSwam’s top-25 teams will be back in action again, with some even competing against each other in dual meets.
- See SwimSwam’s full Power Rankings December Edition: Women
- See SwimSwam’s full Power Rankings December Edition: Men
The SEC is busy this week with Georgia taking on Auburn and Florida racing South Carolina. Other meets to keep an eye on include Ohio State facing Hawaii, as well as Louisville hosting Mizzou.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
#9/#13 Georgia vs. #14/#20 Auburn
- January 6, 10am (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
HM Arkansas vs. #20 Auburn
- January 9, 1pm (CT)
- Women only
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#20/#25 Florida State vs. Harvard (M) vs. North Florida (W)
- January 9, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#3/#3 Florida vs. –/HM South Carolina
- January 5, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
–/#22 Minnesota vs. Tampa
- January 5, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#18/#4 Louisville vs. HM/– Mizzou
- January 5, 12pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#12/#21 Virginia Tech vs. Queens
- January 5, 4pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results
#11/#5 Ohio State vs. Hawaii
- January 5, 10pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results
#1/#16 Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon
- January 6, 11am (MT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
HM/#15 UNC vs. #22 SMU (M) vs. UNC-Asheville (W)
- January 9, 1pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#21/#12 Wisconsin vs. UCLA vs. UC San Diego
- January 6, 11am (PT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#15/#8 USC vs. UNLV
- January 6, 11am (PT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile