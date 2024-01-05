How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/5-1/9

College swimming begins to ramp back up this week after the holiday break. Many of SwimSwam’s top-25 teams will be back in action again, with some even competing against each other in dual meets.

The SEC is busy this week with Georgia taking on Auburn and Florida racing South Carolina. Other meets to keep an eye on include Ohio State facing Hawaii, as well as Louisville hosting Mizzou.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#9/#13 Georgia vs. #14/#20 Auburn

January 6, 10am (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

HM Arkansas vs. #20 Auburn

January 9, 1pm (CT)

Women only

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#20/#25 Florida State vs. Harvard (M) vs. North Florida (W)

January 9, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#3/#3 Florida vs. –/HM South Carolina

January 5, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

–/#22 Minnesota vs. Tampa

January 5, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#18/#4 Louisville vs. HM/– Mizzou

January 5, 12pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#12/#21 Virginia Tech vs. Queens

January 5, 4pm (ET)

Men and women

Results

#11/#5 Ohio State vs. Hawaii

January 5, 10pm (ET)

Men and women

Results

#1/#16 Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon

January 6, 11am (MT)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

HM/#15 UNC vs. #22 SMU (M) vs. UNC-Asheville (W)

January 9, 1pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#21/#12 Wisconsin vs. UCLA vs. UC San Diego

January 6, 11am (PT)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#15/#8 USC vs. UNLV