College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 3 – 9

Happy New Year. Just next month will be most conference meets and NCAAs are in just two months.

A lot of top 25 teams are competing this upcoming week, including a few dual meets between two top 25 teams.

The Georgia and Auburn meet features two top 25 showdowns. On the men’s side, the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked #9 while Auburn is ranked #14. The women’s top 25 showdown is between #13 Georgia and #20 Auburn.

Also highlighting this week is the meet between Florida and South Carolina. Notably, South Carolina head coach Jeff Poppell spent three years as the Florida women’s head coach before arriving in Columbia, SC. The Florida men and women are ranked #3 while the South Carolina women earned honorable mention honors last month.