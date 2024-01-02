College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 3 – 9

Happy New Year. Just next month will be most conference meets and NCAAs are in just two months.
A lot of top 25 teams are competing this upcoming week, including a few dual meets between two top 25 teams.
The Georgia and Auburn meet features two top 25 showdowns. On the men’s side, the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked #9 while Auburn is ranked #14. The women’s top 25 showdown is between #13 Georgia and #20 Auburn.
Also highlighting this week is the meet between Florida and South Carolina. Notably, South Carolina head coach Jeff Poppell spent three years as the Florida women’s head coach before arriving in Columbia, SC. The Florida men and women are ranked #3 while the South Carolina women earned honorable mention honors last month.
- See SwimSwam’s full Power Rankings December Edition: Women
- See SwimSwam’s full Power Rankings December Edition: Men
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Arkansas vs. Auburn
|1/9
|X
|Tennessee Diving Invite
|1/3-1/5
|X
|X
|Auburn vs. Georgia
|1/6
|X
|X
|Florida State vs, Harvard (M) vs. North Florida (W)
|1/9
|X
|X
|Florida vs. South Carolina
|1/5
|X
|X
|Minnesota vs. Tampa
|1/5
|X
|X
|Louisville vs. Mizzou
|1/5
|X
|X
|Virginia Tech vs. Queens
|1/6
|X
|X
|Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon
|1/6
|X
|X
|Arizona vs. NAU vs. Southern Illinois
|1/5
|X
|X
|UNC vs. SMU
|1/9
|X
|UCLA vs. UC San Diego vs. Wisconsin
|1/6
|X
|X
|USC vs. UNLV
|1/6
|X
|X
|Utah vs. Colorado Mesa
|1/5
|X
|X
|Florida International Sprint Invite (FIU, BYU, South Dakota
|1/3
|X
|X
|Towson vs Navy
|1/6
|X
|X
|Colorado State vs. FGCU vs. Miami (FL)
|1/8
|X
|New Mexico vs. North Texas
|1/6
|X
|Denver vs. Colorado School of Mines
|1/5
|X
|X
|UMass vs. Bryant
|1/6
|X
|X
|Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina
|1/6
|X
|Drexel vs. Delaware
|1/6
|X
|X
|Gardner-Webb vs. UNC-Asheville
|1/6
|X
|Cleveland State vs. Denison vs. UIndy
|1/6
|X
|X
|Cleveland State vs. Niagara
|1/9
|X
|X
|Cal Poly vs. CSUB
|1/6
|X
|X
|Marshall vs. Bowling Green
|1/6
|X
|Marshall vs. Ohio
|1/5
|X
|La Salle vs. Rhode Island
|1/9
|X
|X
|Dartmouth vs. Bates
|1/6
|X
|X
|San Diego State vs. Cal State East Bay vs. Concordia-Irvine
|1/5
|X
|San Diego State vs. Loyola Marymount vs. Fresno State vs. Alaska Fairbanks
|1/9
|X
|Ohio State @ Hawaii
|1/5
|X
|X
Ohio state has meet at university of Hawaii Jan. 5 fyi