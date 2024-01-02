SwimSwam Writer Wild Predictions For 2024 And Alter Ego Takes

Like last year, SwimSwam writers have some opinions for this year too. What might happen? What will happen? And hey, some hot takes. I mean come on everyone knows pineapple belongs on pizza (it actually does not).
OUR WILD PREDICTIONS
Our real “wild predictions” are meant to be a bit of a hot take. Nothing too obvious, but also something fun enough that it could happen. Let us know in the comments what you think is most likely to happen and least likely to happen.
They all start off as “My wild prediction for 2024 is that…..”
Braden: Ollie Morgan wins two backstroke medals at the Olympics.
YanYan: We will get a 50-point women’s 100 free relay split.
Riley: Ilya Kharun will win Olympic gold in Paris
Anya: Gretchen Walsh opts to swim the 100 fly instead of 100 back. Walsh officially breaks Kate Douglass‘ American record while the NCAA 100 back champion breaks Walsh’s 100 back record.
Nicole: The US women won’t have any individual gold medalists in Paris minus Katie Ledecky.
Mark: Despite using a male breaststroker at 2023 Worlds, the US will revert to a female breaststroker for the Olympics. (Bonus points for saying they won’t medal?)
Sophie: Siobhan Haughey wins 100/200 free double gold in Paris
Reid: Multiple men go sub-3:40 in the 400 freestyle and a 3:58 misses the podium in the women’s 400 freestyle.
Retta: Korean men will get 4×2 bronze in Paris
Laura: Someone not named Derek Maas swims a D1 scoring time at D3 NCAAs.
Barry: Last year, Barry said “LeBron James buys the LA Current helping kickstart the ISL, nevertheless, the LA Current will once again finish fourth.” This year, Barry has continued his hot take saying, “I’m still holding out on Lebron next year!”
OUR ALTER EGO TAKES
It’s time for us to have some fun and give some alter ego takes. Have some fun and read them below:
Mark: The US women’s team at 2024 Worlds will win 10 more medals than at the Olympics, despite unlikely having relays.
Reid: Taylor Swift buys the ISL and season 4 takes place entirely at Arrowhead Stadium (GEHA).
YanYan: Margot Robbie will win best lead actress at the 2024 Oscars for Barbie and shoutout the Australian swimming team in her acceptance speech
Braden: Yanyan goes viral on Twitter for something not involving swimming.
Last Year’s Results
There were mixed results last year. As there is no definition of a “hot take”, some of the takes were slightly hotter than others. The same can be said for this year. See the full results here. Most of the takes landed somewhere in the middle that they partially happened but may have been too complex for the full event.
Okay let me be the first to say these are really great hot takes. Much better than last year. My hot take is that 3 of them come true 😮. Still debating which 3 though lol.
Nicole’s hot take is uh, very very reasonable.
multiple people go 14:30 in the mile at the Olympics and a 14:31 misses the podium ig
The bigger disaster would not be the US using a female breaststroker in the mixed medley (likely not happening as long as we’ve got guys going 58.low and no women under 1:05 lately) but rather using a male freestyler again. We should be in a massively better spot with ~3-4 options for anchor on that relay as compared to what happened in 2021.