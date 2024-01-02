Miami (FL) Women Win 10 Events In Sweep Of Vanderbilt And Iowa

Iowa and Vanderbilt At Miami (FL)

Miami, FL

SCY (25 yards)

Full results

Scores: Miami FL 191 – Vanderbilt 70

Miami FL 168- Iowa 93

Iowa 178 – Vanderbilt 83

The Miami FL women hosted a double dual meet with Vanderbilt and Iowa while the teams were on their winter training trips in the Miami area.

The Miami women cruised to wins over both teams as they won 11 events overall. Leading the way for the team was fifth year Talia Bates, who transferred from Florida this offseason for her COVID-19 5th year. Bates won two individual events and helped the team to two relay wins as well.

Bates anchored the 200 medley relay that kicked off the meet. The team of Emma Shuppert, Emma Sundstrand, Giulia Carvalho, and Bates touched in a final time of a 1:42.70. Bates also closed the meet with a win for the team as the team of Savannah Barr, Jacey Hinton, Adrianna Cera, and Bates swam to a final time of a 3:26.12. Bates had the fastest split with a 50.87 while Hinton split a 50.97.

Bates won the 100 backstroke in a 55.45 and led the way for a Miami 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 freestyle as she touched in a 50.69. Hinton was second in a 51.49 while Barr was third in a 52.05. Barr and Hinton also picked up their own individual wins. Barr won the 200 free in a 1:51.20, winning by over a second and a half while Hinton won the 50 free in a 23.58, leading a Miami 1-2-3 sweep.

Adrianna Cera of Miami also led the way for the team as she swept the distance freestyle events. Cera won the 500 freestyle in a 4:58.41 and the 1000 freestyle in a 10:15.59. The battle in the 500 free was a close one as Cera touched just 0.02 seconds ahead of Jenna Kerr of Iowa.

Miami’s final two wins came from Mary Kate Kelley won the 200 back in a 2:01.79 while Giulia Carvalho won the 100 fly in a 55.35.

Leading the way for the Hawkeyes was Olivia Swalley. Swalley was the only swimmer to win three individual events at the meet. She won the 100 breast in a 1:03.55, the 200 breast in a 2:19.67, and the 200 IM in a 2:05.42. Swalley won the events handily as she won the 100 breast by over a second and a half, the 200 breast by over three seconds, and the 200 IM by over two and a half seconds. Scarlet Martin also picked up an individual win as she won the 200 fly in a 2:02.70. Martin was SwimSwam’s #20 ranked recruit when she committed to Florida before she switched her commitment to Iowa.

Vanderbilt was led by Faith Knelson and Kailia Utley. Utley finished second in both butterfly races as she swam a 56.23 in the 100 fly and a 2:02.85 in the 200 fly. Knelson was second in the 100 breast (1:05.31) and third in the 200 breast (2:24.93).