7x Iowa HS State Champion Scarlet Martin Switches Commitment To Iowa

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Scarlet Martin from Coralville, Iowa has announced that she’s switched her commitment to the University of Iowa for next fall. Martin had originally committed to Florida as a junior last September.

Martin recently competed at the 2021 Iowa High School Girls (IGHSAU) State Championships and successfully “three-peated” the 100 fly, winning the event in 53.44. Martin, who competes for Iowa City West, currently holds Iowa HS state records in the 100 fly (53.01), which she set at the 2020 state meet. Martin also placed 2nd in the 100 back (54.92), and was part of West’s 3rd place 200 free relay (22.96) and 2nd place 400 free relay (49.66).

Martin is a seven-time Iowa HS state champion, winning both the 200 IM and 100 fly in 2019, the 100 fly, 100 back, and two relays in 2020, and the 100 fly in 2021. In addition to the 100 fly, Martin currently holds Iowa HS state records in the 100 back (54.17) and the 400 free relay (3:23.73).

Martin also competes in year-round club swim with the Iowa Flyers (IFLY) Swim Club. In June, she competed at the 2020 (2021) US Olympic Trials Wave I and placed 24th in the 100 fly (1:01.67). Most recently, she competed at the Iowa Long Course Championships and won 3 events: The 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 back.

Her best times (SCY) include:

50 free – 23.88

100 free – 50.50

200 free – 1:48.60

100 back – 54.14

100 fly – 53.01

200 fly – 1:57.91

200 IM – 2:02.50

Martin was the #20-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2022 at the time of her commitment, though she slipped out of those rankings by the senior class rerank.

Martin will add depth to any of the Hawkeye’s relays, as she would currently hold the top times in the 100/200 freestyle and and the 100 fly. Current Hawkeyes Kennedy Gilbertson (Jr.) and Maddie Black (So.) hold the top 50 free spots – 23.38 and 23.42, respectively – from last season’s Big Ten Championships. Gilbertson also holds the top time in the 100 back (53.92) from the conference meet, which was an NCAA “B” cut.

From a Women’s All-Time standpoint, Martin would rank 2nd in the 100 fly, 2nd in the 200 fly, 7th in the 100 back, 7th in the 200 freestyle, and 8th in the 200 IM.

Iowa’s roster is significantly smaller than it’s been in past seasons. Iowa’s 2021-2022 roster only has 8 swimmers, sometimes leaving them unable to fill all the events at meets.

Prior to the beginning of the 2020-2021 season, Iowa announced that it would be cutting both its men’s and women’s swim teams. However, the women’s team was later reinstated in February due to Title IX concerns.

Martin will join two other recent commits: Olivia Asay and Emily Wooden. In addition, they’ve picked up two high-profile recruits: European Juniors qualifier Sila Ozkazanç and two-time All-American Leslie Wendel. The Hawkeyes look to pick up big diving points with recent signees Dani Anglin, Geneva Pauly, who’s a USA Diving platform finalist, and Alyssa Konz, and Lainey Woodward.

Things change! And with that being said, I’m switching my commitment to the University of Iowa! Thankful for this opportunity! Can’t wait to get to work! GO HAWKS🐤 pic.twitter.com/lmZaAq5Qj1 — Scarlet Martin (@scarletrmartin) November 4, 2021

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.