Freestyler Annalia Jansons Commits to Liberty

Annalia Jansons from Marietta, Georgia has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Liberty University beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year.

“I chose Liberty because it is a place that makes me feel at home. I love all the girls on the team and the coaches. They are so supportive and I know it is a place that is a family.”

Jansons swims for Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club out of Woodstock, GA. This past spring she earned numerous best times while at the Georgia Senior State Meet. Those best times included the 50 (24.56), 100 (53.10), 200 (1:52.91), 500 (4:58.71), and 1650 (17:19.53) freestyles, 100 (1:00.73) and 200 (2:08.74) backstrokes, and 400 IM (4:36.70).

She continued her success into the long course season this summer and earned multiple best times at Futures in Huntsville. Those long course best times included the 100 (1:00.67) and 200 (2:09.41) freestyles as well as the 100 backstroke (1:10.84).

Jansons began her senior year this fall at Walton High School in Marietta, GA. At the 2021 Georgia High School 7A (big schools) State Championships, she earned a sixth place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:08.18) and an eighth place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:54.70).

Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 24.56

100 freestyle: 53.10

200 freestyle: 1:52.91

500 freestyle: 4:58.71

1650 freestyle: 17:19.53

200 backstroke: 2:08.74

400 IM: 4:36.70

Liberty University is a private university located in Lynchburg, Virginia. The school is a member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). The Flames tied Florida Gulf Coast for a share of the 2021 CCSA Conference Title. The school also sent graduated senior Payton Keiner to the 2021 NCAA Championships in the 100 and 200 backstrokes.

Based on her best times, Jansons has the potential to make an immediate at the conference level for the Flames. Her best times would have placed her in the ‘A’ final of the 200 and 500 freestyles as well as top 8 in the 1650 freestyle at the 2021 CCSA Championships.

Jansons will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with distance freestylers Eden Troxell and Isabelle Gomez, sprint freestyler Ella Kahn, and backstroker Malia Francis.

