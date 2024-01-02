NAG Relay Record-holder Nathan Kim (2024) Commits to MIT with NCAA D3-Ready Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Kim from Pasadena, California has committed to swim and study for the next four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. I would like to thank God for guiding me on the right path throughout my career. Thank you Coach Meg and Coach AJ for providing me this opportunity to swim and study at one of the top universities in the world; thank you to all my coaches, especially Coach Andrew, Hector, Jeff, and Kristine; and finally thank you to my family and friends who have supported me throughout all these years. Roll Tech! 🦫”

Kim is a senior at Saint Francis High School in La Canada. He swims year-round with Rose Bowl Aquatics and has contributed to multiple NAG record-setting relays over the years, beginning with the boys’ 10-and-under 200-yard medley relay in 2015. Most recently, he helped set the 17-18 400-yard free relay, was a member of the quartet that downed the 17-18 200-meter free relay, and also swam a leg on the short-lived NAG in the 17-18 400-meter medley relay (Swim Neptune broke it 2 weeks later).

Kim specializes in free, back and fly. He won the 100 free (44.59) and 200 free (1:37.12) at CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Championships last May, becoming the first St. Francis Golden Knight to win an individual CIF title since 1984. He went on to the California State Meet the following weekend and placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:37.45) and 6th in the 100 free (44.57).

In December, he swam at Winter Juniors-West and updated his PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 100 back. He came in 5th in the 200 free, 7th in the 100 back, and 20th in the 50 free. He qualified for the finals of the 200 back and 100 free on the last day but scratched them.

Top times:

50 Free – 20.44

100 Free – 43.61

200 Free – 1:36.29

100 Back – 47.88

200 Back – 1:46.14

100 Fly – 48.41

MIT placed 5th at the 2023 NCAA Division III Championships. Kim’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100 free (he would have placed 4th), 200 free (he would have placed 3rd), and 200 back, and the B final of the 100 back. He also would have made MIT’s 800 free relay 5 seconds faster and their 400 free relay 2.3 seconds faster, and both would have scored in the top-8.

