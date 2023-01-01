SwimSwam Writer Wild Predictions for 2023 and Alter Ego Takes

Our Wild Predictions
Our real “wild predictions” were meant to be a bit of a hot take. Nothing too obvious, but also something fun enough that it could happen. Let us know in the comments what you think is most likely to happen and least likely to happen.
They all start off as “My wild prediction for 2023 is that…..”
Ben: 7 Arizona State University pro swimmers will make the US 2023 World Championship team. That is Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Olivia Smoliga, Simone Manuel, Regan Smith, Ryan Held, and Hali Flickinger.
Anne: We will have new champions in the men’s and women’s Division II of the NCAA, no repeat for Queens.
Braden: Michael Phelps‘ 400 IM Record gets broken
Anya: The Texas Women will go 1-2-3 in the 200 fly at NCAAs.
YanYan: Kate Douglass will win the 200 IM at the LCM World Championships and will split sub-30 on the freestyle leg.
Riley: Jordan Crooks will go undefeated in the 50 freestyle for the whole year.
James: There is a 2016 repeat and Penny Oleksiak and Simone Manuel will tie for gold in the women’s 100 freestyle at Worlds.
Retta: Great Britain’s Lewis Burras will wind up on the podium in the men’s 50 freestyle at Worlds in Japan.
Spencer: Summer McIntosh will break the women’s long course 400 free and 400 IM World Records.
Annika: More breaststroke DQ’s for the dolphin kick at the end of the breaststroke kicks that we’ve been seeing.
Barry: LeBron James buys the LA Current helping kickstart the ISL, nevertheless, the LA Current will once again finish fourth.
Sophie: Daniel Diehl wins an individual medal at Worlds.
Giusy: Gregorio Paltrinieri will set a World Record.
Our Alter Ego Takes
Time for us to have some fun and give some alter ego takes. Have some fun and read them below:
Ben: “The 2023 men’s NCAA podium in the 500 free will feature 3 men from Purdue”
Sophie: “Beata Nelson gets to swim at 2023 SCM Worlds”- (Note: Sophie knows there is no 2023 SCM Worlds but it is still funny)
YanYan: “Ariarne Titmus retires from swimming so we are forever deprived of the Ledecky vs Titmus vs McIntosh showdown”
Anya: “The Iowa men and the Michigan State women will win the 2023 Big Ten Championship. Oh wait-”
Nicole: “In 2023, Caeleb Dressel will not make a US International Roster”
The Reality
So it is probably obvious that all of either section will not happen. The good news is that technically it all could be possible because there is no event overlap with the picks such as two people winning an event at Worlds when that is impossible unless there is a tie. We can only cross our fingers and look forward to this exciting year and see how many of these “wild” takes will happen.
What wild or hot takes do you have for the swimming community as we enter 2023? Let us know in the comments here or on the Instagram (and TikTok) posts.
This isn’t hard to imagine at this point, right?
Thomas Heilman will break another NAG age record in yards swimming & win the Swammy best male swimmer of the year award ahead of David Popovici who will break both 100 & 200 free WRs.
An Australian making an exaggerated whine about a yards/American swim is already the least-surprising thing that will happen in 2023.
Y’all are becoming so one-note. Do you actually like swimming, or do you just hate America?
MOC with be the first women to go 51 sec in 100 free & 1.53 in the 200 free.
Cristiano Ronaldo will buy Manchester United & resign & play himself.
Sandpipers create their own D1 University and go on to win NCAAs
Penny hasn’t been training full-time, no? Not sure what will come for 2023, but I think the focus is fully on 2024
Seelinger goes 17.XX but doesn’t win the 50.
Dressel retires and then I retires and swims at ASU.
Someone swims a sub-18 50 free at men’s NCAAs
Regan Smith makes the WC team in the 200 back.
Finke takes down the textile WR in the men’s 800 free
Titmus gets the 200 free WR at trials; again does not swim the 400 free at Worlds
Peaty does not win the 100 breast at Worlds
Dressel comes back to swimming, makes the WC team in 50 free and 50 fly
Most of those are pretty mild, so for some hotter takes:
Ledecky breaks the WR in the 400 free but comes in second
Chalmers breaks the 100 free WR
Finke adds a third event. 400 free is most likely, but could also be the 400 IM or for a truly spicy take, the 200 back
MOC beats McKeon in the 100 free
Lukas Martens breaks the 400 free WR
Nathan Adrian returns to competitive swimming