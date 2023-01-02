University of San Diego Picks Up Futures Qualifier Milan Bever (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Futures qualifier Milan Bever has announced her verbal commitment to the University of San Diego, beginning in the fall of 2023. Bever is a California native, and is completing her final year at Corona Del Mar High School in Newport Beach. She also currently swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of San Diego. I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches and family for supporting me along the way! GO TOREROS💙🤍”

Bever specializes in backstroke, but also swims mid-distance freestyle and some fly. She competed at the Santa Clara Futures this past summer, where she recorded as high as a 40th place finish in the 200m back (2:26.17). She also swam the 100m fly (1:07.47) and 100m back (1:09.12).

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:54.34

100 back – 57.67

200 back – 2:01.38

100 fly – 59.15

Most recently, Bever competed at the LaMirada Speedo Sectional meet this month. She posted a 13th place finish in the 200 back, clocking a 2:05.38 in finals. She set three personal best times in November at the CA RMDA Kevin B. Perry Senior Meet, including posting a 59.15 in the 100 fly and clocking a 5:10.51 in the 500.

A NCAA Division I program, the University of San Diego competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF). They placed 8th out of 9 teams at last season’s conference meet. Bever has the potential to be a huge scorer for them, especially in the 200 backstroke. Her current best time would have placed her at the top of the B-final at last year’s conference meet, while her best 100 back and 200 free would have earned a spot in the C-final.

Abby Muaddi was San Diego’s fastest performer in the 100 and 200 back last season with a 2:04.76 and 55.70. Bever will overlap with her for two years, which should help strengthen their backstroke group.

Bever is part of a large class of 2027 for San Diego, which includes athletes from seven different states. She joins Holly Tarantino, Ella Petrick, Claire Sheerin, Rosie Jania, Skylar Bruner, Andie Daignault, and Gwendolyn Smith. Daignault and Smith also swim backstroke, with Daignault holding best times of 56.48 and 2:03.60, and Smith owning times of 56.95 and 2:02.02.

