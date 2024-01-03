Sandpipers’ Jayson Serrano to Join Pacific Tigers as Mid-season Addition

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jayson Serrano from Las Vegas, Nevada, has committed to swim and study at the University of the Pacific this month as a mid-season add.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce my transfer to the University of the Pacific to continue my academic and athletic career! It’s been one crazy journey and one that I’m beyond thankful for. I couldn’t have done it without the constant support of my parents and teammates, but most importantly, the training and lessons I’ve experienced with Coach Michael and Coach Jake. Also a huge thank you to Coach Katelyne and Coach Nate for investing their time and giving me the chance to pursue my dreams of becoming a Division 1 college athlete. I could not be more appreciative of this opportunity. GO TIGERS !! 🐯🐯”

Serrano graduated from Palo Verde High School in May 2023 as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He was a member of the 2022 Nevada High School State Championship Palo Verde team. He does his club swimming with the Sandpipers of Nevada under coach Michael Kinross and specializes in breaststroke and IM. He is a multi-time Western Zones finalist and Sectionals finalist and is a Winter Juniors qualifier.

Last December, Serrano competed at 2022 Winter Juniors-West in the 100 breast and 200 breast, earning a PB in the latter. A week later he swam at La Mirada Sectionals and unleashed a torrent of lifetime bests: 50 free (22.57), 100 free (49.36), 100 breast (57.99), 200 breast (2:06.43), and 200 IM (2:00.88). This December, at Huntington Beach Sectionals, he improved his PBs in the 100 free (48.16), 100 breast (57.19), 200 breast (2:05.81), and 200 IM (1:57.11).

He also had an outstanding long course season, culminating in a 7th-place finish in the 200 breast and a 9th in the 100 breast at Western Zone Senior Championships. He clocked LCM bests in the 50 free (25.62), 100 free (55.26), 100 breast (1:07.09), 200 breast (2:25.79), and 200 IM (2:15.16).

Serrano will join the Pacific breaststroke group led by sophomore Ethan Cole (55.9/2:02.5 so far this season) and senior Aidan Vollmar (57.6/2:02.0). The Tigers came in 8th of 8 teams at the 2023 MPSF Championships.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 57.19

200 breast – 2:05.81

200 IM – 1: 1:57.11

100 free – 48.16

