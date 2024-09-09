Every SwimSwam Interview (So Far) with Medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

It’s been about a month since the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but we as swim fans are very much still processing it. We’ve spoken with so many Olympic medalists from Paris since the end of the Games that you may have even missed one or two (or three or seventeen).
Here’s a list of every athlete we’ve spoken to who won a medal in Paris (sorted by gold, silver, and bronze).
***NOTE: This is not a comprehensive list of medals won. This is simply noting the athletes’ highest medal achieved in Paris for the purposes of this list***
GOLD
Men
- Bob Bowman (Coached Leon Marchand to Gold in 200/400 IM, 200 Fly, 200 Breast)
- Bobby Finke (1500 Free)
- Dan Wiffen (800 Free)
- Cam McEvoy (50 Free)
- Hubi Kos (200 Back)
- Caeleb Dressel (Mixed 400 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay)
- Ryan Murphy (Mixed 400 Medley Relay)
Women
- Sarah Sjostrom (50 & 100 Free)
- Kate Douglass (200 Breast)
- Kaylee McKeown (100 & 200 Back)
- Regan Smith (400 Medley Relay)
- Gretchen Walsh (Mixed 400 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)
- Alex Shackell (400 Medley Relay, Prelims)
SILVER
Men
- Kyle Chalmers (100 Free)
- Ben Proud (50 Free)
Women
- Moesha Johnson (10K)
BRONZE
Women
- Siobhan Haughey (100 & 200 Free)
BONUS
- Jack Spitser (SwimSwam Photographer)
- Henrik Christiansen (TikTok Muffin Man)
I hope we get to hear from Torri Huske.
Looking forward to your interview with Katie Ledecky!!!