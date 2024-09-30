Josh Liendo Carrying Momentum from Paris Podium into 2025 NCAA Season

After coming off of a sensational NCAA season, Josh Liendo kept his momentum rolling in Paris, walking away with a silver medal in the 100 fly. The Canadian sprint star was also a part of a podium that featured 2 Canadians, himself and Ilya Kharun in the 100 fly, which is the first time that has happened since 1976.

Liendo breaks down his performances in Paris, revealing how he approached his program from a mental and physical standpoint. He talks about technique in butterfly and freestyle and what changes he felt were integral to earning his spot on the podium.

The Florida junior also previews the coming NCAA season, noting that we may see him competing in a 200 IM or 200 fly at a dual meet or mid-season competition.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com