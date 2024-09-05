Carol Capitani Discusses Experience in Paris, Coaching with Bob Bowman at Texas

Texas women’s swimming head coach Carol Capitani is fresh off of her trip to Paris, where she was an assistant coach for Team USA’s Olympic swim team. Capitani opens up about how she was able to connect with the team and what her takeaways from Paris were.

She also speaks on what will look different at Texas this fall with Bob Bowman at the helm of the now-combined program. While Capitani will still be in charge of the women’s program, Friday afternoon’s will now be a combined practice every week. Capitani and Bowman will look for other ways to collaborate and move both teams forward.