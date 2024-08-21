SwimSwam Talks to “The Muffin Man” of Paris: Norway’s Henrik Christiansen

Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen came into his 3rd Olympic Games looking for memories in the pool but left with much, much more. After going viral during the Games on TikTok for a video featuring one of the Village’s chocolate muffins, Christiansen ran with it and soon became known as the Olympic Muffin Man.

Listen to what inspires Christiansen both in and out of the pool (aside from muffins) and how he’s feeling after the whirlwind experience of his 3rd Olympics.

