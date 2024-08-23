Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaylee McKeown Gives Candid Look into 5-Medal Paris Performance, Struggles with Confidence

Comments: 2

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kaylee McKeown became the first woman to ever win back-to-back Olympic titles in both the 100 and 200 backstroke. She also became Australia’s most successful individual medalist with 4 golds. And surprisingly, she’s just as human as the rest of us.

From how she reflects on Paris, you wouldn’t immediately realize her success there. McKeown is a high achiever and constantly pushing herself to great heights, which she admits can sometimes be a downfall and lead to low self-confidence.

The backstroking legend is candid about how she handled herself throughout the meet, even when fatigue set in the later stage of competition and she earned a bronze medal in the 200 IM because of a DQ.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ontswammer
2 minutes ago

Lots to say about this interview but overall it brought me so much joy

0
0
Reply
Robbos
1 hour ago

Love Kaylee, she is so down to earth & just happens to be the GOAT backstroker.

5
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!