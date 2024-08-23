Kaylee McKeown Gives Candid Look into 5-Medal Paris Performance, Struggles with Confidence

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kaylee McKeown became the first woman to ever win back-to-back Olympic titles in both the 100 and 200 backstroke. She also became Australia’s most successful individual medalist with 4 golds. And surprisingly, she’s just as human as the rest of us.

From how she reflects on Paris, you wouldn’t immediately realize her success there. McKeown is a high achiever and constantly pushing herself to great heights, which she admits can sometimes be a downfall and lead to low self-confidence.

The backstroking legend is candid about how she handled herself throughout the meet, even when fatigue set in the later stage of competition and she earned a bronze medal in the 200 IM because of a DQ.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com