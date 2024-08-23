Aiden Norman: “I Had To Be At My Absolute Best” To Win JPP 200 Back (Team Canada Day 3 Quotes)

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

With one day remaining at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, Team Canada is sitting third on the medal table with two golds (one behind Japan) and 14 total medals. Four of those medals came from Day 3, highlighted by Aiden Norman completing the sweep of the boys’ backstroke events.

Hear what the Canadian medallists had to say below, courtesy of Swimming Canada.

Boys’ Events

Norman, 18, won the 200 backstroke in 1:57.67, a new personal best by .08 seconds. “Day 3 of the meet and I’ve been swimming a lot so I knew I had to be at my absolute best tonight to win that 2 [sic] back. Those boys really gave me a run for my money but I didn’t underestimate them and I swam my best race even though I’m feeling tired,” he said.

Norman was joined on the podium by Ethan Ekk, as he touched in 1:58.28 to give Team Canada a 1-3 finish.

The pair were back behind the blocks to close out the session in the boys’ 4×100 freestyle relay. They teamed up with Laon Kim and Francis Brennan, clocking 3:19.07 for bronze behind Australia (3:18.54) and the United States (3:18.97). “The energy and vibes from the boys gave me a little burst after that 2 [sic] back,” said Norman, who earned his fifth medal of the meet with the relay bronze. “It was a great race and I’m really proud of these guys for how they showed up.”

“It wasn’t perfect but I’m still happy with the result,” said Kim. “Another medal for Canada is another medal so you can’t complain. Overall, all the boys had a really good race and we had fun which is the most important thing.”

Girls’ Events

On the girls’ side, the 4×100 freestyle relay team of Delia Lloyd, Jenna Walters, Matea Gigovic, and Reina Liu won bronze in a time of 3:42.34. The United States won the relay in 3:36.49, while the Australians claimed silver in 3:39.09.

Lloyd, who led off Canada’s relay, said “I just wanted to get us out to a good start and kind of set the tone for the rest of the relay. I think we all did a really good job at just fighting and doing our best.”

“It’s so exciting and I’m really honoured to represent my country,” added the 14-year-old Liu. “It means a lot to me.”