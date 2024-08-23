“Best of the Rest” Sprinter Lila Heffernan Will Swim at Stanford in 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Napa, California’s Lila Heffernan has committed to swim and study at Stanford University in the class of 2028. At the time of her commitment, she wrote:

“I am super happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stanford University! A huge thanks to all of my family, friends and coaches for helping make this possible. Go trees!🌲”

Heffernan graduated from Napa’s Justin-Siena High School. As a senior, she came in 4th in the 50 free (23.76) and 3rd in the 100 free (51.18) at the CIF-North Coast Section Championships before going on to the California State Meet and placing 11th (23.50) and 7th (50.35) in the respective events.

She earned her best time in the 100 free in her junior season at the CIF State Championships in May 2023, going 49.41 to finish 3rd. She also swam the 200 free at that meet, notching a 1:47.82 for 4th place. A month earlier, Heffernan had swum personal bests in the 50 free (23.06), 200 free (1:46.38), and 200 fly (2:02.90) at 2023 CA/NV Sectionals in Carlsbad.

Heffernan swims year-round with North Bay Aquatics. We named her one of the “Best of the Rest” sprinters in the class of 2024.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.06

100 free – 49.41

200 free – 1:46.38

100 fly – 55.2

200 fly – 2:02.90

100 back – 56.93

200 IM – 2:02.54

Heffernan will join the Cardinal’s class of 2028 with Levenia Sim, Emily Thompson, Addison Sauickie, Annika Parkhe, Anna Lemkin, and Bailey O’Regan.

