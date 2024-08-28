Kate Douglass Reminisces on First Olympic Gold Medal, Looks Forward to SCM Racing in Fall

Heading into 2024, Kate Douglass had pretty much everything one could have on a swimming resume: NCAA champion, American record holder, and world champion. In Paris last month, she added Olympic champion to that list. When the competition was over, Douglass walked away from the 2024 Olympic Games with 4 medals, 2 from Team USA relays (gold, silver) and two individually from the 200 breast (gold) and 200 IM (silver).

Listen to Douglass’ experience in Paris and her plans for swimming moving into the fall with short course meters on the horizon.

