Billings Aquatics’ Lola Sheridan headed to University of Mary (ND) this fall

Billings Aquatic Club’s Lola Sheridan, a Montana native, will head to the University of Mary (ND) this fall. Sheridan, who swam for the Billings Aquatic Club Stingrays, is a freestyle specialist and attended Billings West High School.

At the 2024 Montana LC State Championships, Sheridan recorded 7 top 5 finishes. Two of those swims, the 200 fly (2:39.55) and 400 free (4:51.97) were personal bests. She also swam the 800 free (10:06.18), 1500 free (19:31.47), 200 free (2:18.43), 50 fly (32.83), and 100 fly (1:11.88).

Sheridan also competed at the Montana HS State Championships, where she was a 2x A finalist. She swam the 100 fly, placing 6th, in 1:02.81 and the 500 free, taking 8th in 5:28.41. In the 500, Sheridan was off her personal best of 5:23.09 that she set at this meet last year. However, in prelims, Sheridan clocked a season best 5:23.71 to come within a second of that PB.

Best times:

100 free – 56.10

200 free – 2:00.75

500 free – 5:23.09

1000 free – 11:04.37

1650 free – 18:43.88

The University of Mary (ND) is an NCAA Division 2 School that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). This year, UMary finished 6th out of 9 teams, matching their finish from last season but improving upon their 7th place finish from 2022. The team was led by Victoria Murillo, a graduate student who owned PBs of 1:49.79/4:56.10 in the 200/500 frees.

Sheridan will look to aid UMary’s distance group with the graduation of Murillo, as her 500 free would have ranked 2nd on the roster this past season, behind only Murillo, and landed her in the ‘C’ final at the 2024 NSIC Championships. Sheridan also has the potential to be a relay piece on UMary’s 800 free relay, with her 200 free ranking 5th on the 2023-24 roster.

Joining Sheridan in UMary’s swim & dive class of 2028 is Amber Norgaard (free), Gabbie Evanson (distance free), Felicity McCallen (free), Lucy McIntyre (back), Sophie Pellegrino (breast/IM), Katherine Ryan (breast/free). Evanson will look to join Sheridan in the distance group, with bests of 5:29.09/11:07.38/18:43.62 across the 500/1000/1650 frees.

