How Mollie O’Callaghan Transitioned from Sprint Backstroker to 200 Free Olympic Champion

After only swimming in relay prelims at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mollie O’Callaghan has been on an absolute warpath on the international swim stage since, capping it off by winning individual gold in the 200 free and relay gold in the 4×100 and 4×200 free relays in Paris.

Just before Tokyo in 2019, O’Callaghan had considered herself primarily a backstroke swimmer who swam sprint freestyle. But as she’s progressed under coach Dean Boxall, she’s dipped her toes more and more into mid-distance freestyle training and racing. That was highlighted last year at the 2023 World Championships, where she won a world title in the event and broke a 14-year-old world record.

Listen to how O’Callaghan reflects on her progression in the pool over the last 5 years and her experience in Paris.

