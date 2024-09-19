Huske and Walsh Highlight The 2024 Female Individual Olympic Medalists Returning to the NCAA

The 2024 Paris Olympics have come and gone. As the Olympic countdown resets for LA 2028, those who competed in Paris are headed in a multitude of directions. Some will take an extended break, while others will take shorter absences from the pool and return for either the World Cup or Short Course Worlds. Then, there are those headed back stateside for the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Like the men’s side, four individual Olympic medalists from Paris will compete in the NCAA this season. However, only one swimmer is an international student as opposed to Luke Hobson being the lone American on the men’s side.

Torri Huske, Stanford

2024 Olympics: Gold, 100 butterfly — 55.59, Silver, 100 freestyle — 52.29, Gold, women’s 4×100 medley relay — 3:49.63, Gold, mixed 4×100 medley relay — 3:37.43, Silver, women’s 4×100 freestyle relay — 3:30.20

Torri Huske made the most of her Olympic redshirt last season. She focused on long-course all year, culminating in her being the most decorated American athlete at the 2024 Olympics. She upset world record holder Gretchen Walsh in the 100 butterfly, claiming her first individual Olympic medal in the event where she was 4th by one-hundredth in Tokyo.

Then, she broke through for a surprise silver medal in the 100 freestyle, dropping a 52.29 and becoming the first female American swimmer to medal in the 100 fly/100 free combination since Dara Torres. Now the second fastest female 100 freestyler in American history, she gave the United States plenty of options on their relays. Huske helped the U.S. set world records in the mixed 4×100 medley and women’s 4×100 medleys and added a silver in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay.

Back in a Stanford cap, Huske will electrify a team that didn’t take as many steps backward last season as many were expecting them to with a young roster that lacked the star power of seasons past. She will energize the relays as she chases her first individual NCAA title.

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

2024 Olympics: Silver, 100 butterfly — 55.63, Gold, women’s 4×100 medley relay — 3:49.63, Gold, mixed 4×100 medley relay — 3:37.43, Silver, women’s 4×100 freestyle relay — 3:30.20

What a year it’s been for Gretchen Walsh. At the start of 2024, she dominated the NCAA postseason—from breaking 20 seconds on a flying start to sweeping her events at the 2024 NCAA championships with three league records, she was the story in the 25-yard pool.

She figured out how to carry that speed to long-course meters this summer, opening the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials with a world record in the 100 butterfly. The next night, she qualified for her first Olympic team, later adding the 50 and 100 freestyle to her schedule. In Paris, she set a 100 fly Olympic record in the semifinals before collecting silver in the final, going 1-2 with Huske. She teamed up with Huske on the two U.S. world record-setting relays and the women’s 4×100 freestyle.

Walsh returns to yards having dispatched the “bathtub-swimmer only” allegations, but she will continue to shine in the bathtub this season. Her underwaters set her apart from the field and whichever events she focuses on this season will be on record-watch. She’s one of three 2024 Olympians returning to Virginia this season, along with Tokyo Olympian Claire Curzan.

Mona McSharry, Tennessee

2024 Olympics: Bronze, 100 breaststroke — 1:05.59

Mona McSharry got a historic Games started for Ireland in the women’s 100 breaststroke. After qualifying second for the final in an Irish record of 1:05.51, she was out fast in the final. She made the turn in second place, behind only Tang Qianting. The field battled back during the final 50 meters and it came down to the touch for the final two spots on the podium behind Tatjana Smith. The times flashed onto the board—McSharry had held on for bronze by a hundredth ahead of Benedetta Pilato and Lilly King with a 1:05.59. Her medal was Ireland’s first Olympic swimming medal since 1996.

She now returns to Tennessee for her fifth season. Last year, McSharry swept the 100 and 200-yard breaststrokes at the SEC Championships and was second in both at the NCAA Championships a few weeks later. She’s the SEC record holder in the former, with a 56.64 that ties her as the 4th fastest all-time.

On top of her breaststroke accolades, McSharry can also be counted on for a fast 50 freestyle as she owns a 21.74 lifetime best. As such, she’s not only a feature on Tennessee’s medley relays but plays an important role on their sprint freestyle relays (she also split 47.92 on the Lady Vols’ 400 free relay at SECs).

Emma Weyant, Florida

2024 Olympics: Bronze, 400 IM — 4:34.93

One year after getting disqualified at 2023 U.S. Nationals and missing the Worlds roster, Emma Weyant cruised to a second 400 IM Olympic berth at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. At the Games in Paris, Weyant repeated on the 400 IM Olympic podium, taking bronze in 4:34.93 behind Summer McIntosh and Katie Grimes.

Weyant has been a key part of the Florida women’s team since she transferred to Gainesville for the 2022-23 season. At 2024 NCAAs, she helped the Gators earn their best finish since 2010. Weyant was the team’s second-highest scorer, racking up 48 individual points from finishing 2nd in the 500 free, 2nd in the 400 IM, and 5th in the 1650 free. On the opening night, she swam on Florida’s 800 free relay, which captured their first title in the event in 35 years.

Weyant was recently named a captain for the second-straight season, highlighting the role that she plays on the team. While she’s the only Paris Olympian returning to the women’s team this season, Tokyo Olympian Bella Sims also returns to help the Gators build off last season’s successes.

Relay Medalists

Anna Peplowksi, Indiana — silver, 4×200 freestyle relay

Emma Weber, Virginia — gold, 4×100 medley relay

Olympic Finalists