Harvard Adds Antony Romanini to Women’s Swimming Coaching Staff

The Harvard women’s swimming & diving team has completed its staff for the 2024-2025 season with the hiring of Antony Romanini as its new assistant coach. He will take the role that was previously occupied by Dawn Dill, who spent one season as a Harvard assistant before taking over as head coach of D3 Wellesley College, about 30 minutes west of Harvard.

Romanini comes to the program with a diverse background both in swimming and in other roles in sports, including working in sports productions at Penn State and with the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics over the last five years.

His most recent swimming coaching job came with the State College Area YMCA from 2019 through 2022. Prior to that, he began his coaching career in 2015 as an assistant at Division II school Alderson Broaddus University, where he was eventually elevated to interim head coach.

As an athlete, he was a three-year team captain for Edinboro University’s swim team

Last season was Amanda Kulik‘s first year taking over as head coach of the program, and she brought on alumnus Georgie Enoch as an assistant in addition to Dill. The Harvard women finished 2nd at the Ivy League Championships, which was 85.5 points behind the champions from Princeton.

The team was led at Ivies by a pair of freshmen Anya Mostek and Alexandra Bastone, who led the team with 89 and 78 points, respectively. In fact, a very young Harvard team returns their top 9 scorers from that meet. While Princeton also had a very young team, they graduated 3 of their top 9 scorers, and Harvard’s incoming freshman class is a little better as the Crimson hope to regain the Ivy League title after two straight Princeton wins.

Harvard also qualified four athletes for the NCAA Championships, including two divers.

Harvard has finished in the top two at 21 straight Ivy League Championship meets.