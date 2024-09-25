Todd DeSorbo Reflects on Time as US Olympic Head Coach, Preview 2025 Virginia NCAA Season

Todd DeSorbo is fresh off serving as Team USA’s head women’s coach for swimming at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The UVA head coach reflects on training camp, the Olympic Village, and the Games themselves, happy with the overall performance of the team and himself. DeSorbo also discusses the NCAA realm, including how he’s navigating recruiting in the new NIL landscape and what the Virginia team has in store for this fall.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com