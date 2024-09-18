Katharine Berkoff on Bronze in Paris, Backstroke Starts, and Olympic Rings Tattoo with Her Dad

Katharine Berkoff secured her spot in Olympic history by contributing to a USA 2-3 finish in the women’s 100 back, earning a bronze medal with her third-place finish. The 25x NCAA All-American also earned Olympic gold as a member of the 400 medley relay prelims team.

For Katharine, making her first Olympic team was a generational accomplishment, as her father, David Berkoff, was not only her inspiration growing up but also an Olympic swimmer in his own right. After the Paris Games, father and daughter got the Olympic rings tattooed on them.

