Pac-12 Targeting Memphis, Tulane In Pursuit of Building Best Non-Power Four Conference

After beginning its revival by adding four Mountain West schools last week, the Pac-12 is continuing to push forward in its pursuit of becoming a viable, competitive conference within the next two years.

After losing all but two of its members due to conference realignment, the Pac-12 announced the additions of Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Colorado State from the Mountain West last week. Those schools will officially join the conference in two years, and although it’s a good start, the Pac-12 will need at least eight members by July 1, 2026, in order to qualify as an FBS conference.

Current Pac-12 Look As of 2026:

Oregon State

Washington State

Boise State

Fresno State

Colorado State

San Diego State

After poaching four of the best in the Mountain West, reports indicate the Pac-12’s next target are some of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), with Memphis and Tulane being the top targets.

The additions of the four Mountain West schools came together quickly, and the Pac-12 will be aiming to get things rolling with Memphis and Tulane as fast as possible as well in order to begin conversations with prospective TV partners for the July 2026 launch.

Memphis and Tulane being the Pac-12’s top targets was first reported by Portland-based columnist John Canzano, who added that conference leadership will meet later this week to discuss all of their options.

After losing its place in the Power Five, the Pac-12’s intention is to become the best non-Power Four conference, a spot currently held down by the AAC. The AAC is trying to hold that distinction, reportedly aiming to add Air Force to strengthen itself.

AAC Commissioner Tim Pernetti spoke on Saturday at the Tulane/Oklahoma football game, telling local reporters he’s not concerned with the rumors and is focusing on building.

“The speculation is going to be speculation,” he told local reporters. “There never seems to be any point where people are spending more effort building than they are maybe trying to tear down. As we look at the landscape, there’s an opportunity right now to continue to build on this stuff. I feel great about the membership right now, especially because of the transparency in the conversations that we’re having.”

The Pac-12 is also eyeing AAC schools University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), North Texas and South Florida, along with Texas State (Sun Belt Conference). UTSA is the favorite among that group, according to The Athletic.

If unable to land some of the schools in the east, UNLV and Air Force have been linked to the Pac-12 as possible options as well. Both are members of the Mountain West Conference, which The Athletic describes as being in a “precarious situation” after losing four schools and having two others looking elsewhere.

If Memphis and Tulane do end up joining the Pac-12, it will give the conference one more swimming & diving program, as the Green Wave sponsor a women’s team.

That would give the new-look Pac-12 five women’s swim & dive teams: Washington State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Tulane.

UNLV and Air Force sponsor both men’s and women’s swimming & diving. Their men’s teams compete in the WAC since the Mountain West doesn’t sponsor men’s swimming & diving competition.