10k Silver Medalist Moesha Johnson on Going Viral in TikTok, Swimming in Seine River

After missing Olympic qualification for Tokyo in the pool, Moesha Johnson decided to dip her toes into open water racing. In 2 short years she became a world champion, and one year after that she won her first Olympic medal, a silver in the 10k. From strategizing how to race in the Seine River to going viral in TikTok during the Games, Johnson recalls her experience in Paris in full.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

Chas
5 seconds ago

Coleman, good job! Appreciate the going out of your comfort zone with the open water coverage! Loved the details. And the glimpse into her Magdeberg training group. BTW has the US OTC gotten rid of their flume?

