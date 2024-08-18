Florida State Champ Adrianna Lojewski will join Indiana University this fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After originally committing to the Univeristy of Houston before switching her commitment to Northeastern University, Adrianna Lojewski has announced that come fall, she will swim for Indiana University. Lojewski was a 2022 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and recently graduated from Winter Park High School. Primarily a sprint freestyler, Lojewski represents the Blue Dolfins, which is located in Oviedo, Florida.

Adrianna has an older sister, Isabella, who spent the last year at the University of Houston after swimming for Tulane University her freshman year.

I am beyond grateful to announce my commitment to further my athletic and academic career at Indiana University! I’d like to thank my parents and my sister for their endless support throughout the years. I’d also like to thank Coach Joe and Coach Kim for getting me to this point in my life. I’d like to give a huge thank you to Coach Luke and the rest of the Indiana swim staff for this amazing opportunity to be apart of their team. I’m thrilled for my next four years at IU! GOOOOOO HOOSIERS ❤️🤍

At Florida High School 4A State Championships, Lojewski finished off her high school swim career, with a bang, taking 2nd in the 100 free in 50.43 before winning the 50 free in 23.07 to become a state champion. Lojewski’s best 100 free time came in the prelims of the 100 free, where she swam a PB of 50.33. She additionally posted relay splits of 23.07 in the 200 medley relay and a 49.74 in the 400 free relay, both of which she anchored. With those swims, Lojewski helped Winter Park place 3rd out of 70 total competing teams.

Just a few months prior at the Florida Senior Championships in July, Lojewski set several personal bests. She took 4th in the 100 free in 57.81, 7th in the 50 back in 31.98, and 20th in the 100 fly in 1:05.76. She additionally placed 4th in the 50 free in 26.79, matching her PB that she had set earlier in March at the TYR Pro Swim stop in Fort Lauderdale.

Best times:

50 free – 23.07

100 free – 50.33

200 free – 1:52.80

Indiana University, a Big 10 school, will become more competitive this fall as USC and UCLA have officially joined the conference. At the 2024 Big Ten Championships, the Hoosier women won the title by 0.5 points over Ohio State, 1359-1358.5, and with that, claimed their first conference championship since 2019. The Hoosiers were led by Olympic silver medalist Anna Peplowski, who swept her individual events, the 100-200-500 frees. Indiana then went on to place 7th at the 2024 NCAAs.

This year, Lojewski looks to help Indiana defend their new title, with PBs on the cusp of what it took to earn a second swim at the 2024 Big 10 Championships. There, it took times of 22.95/50.04/1:48.95 to qualify for the ‘C’ final in the 50/100/200 free.

Joining Lojewski in Indiana’s class of 2028 will be Claire Stuhlmacher (distance freestyle), Ana Hazlehurst (breast/IM), Daniela Karnaugh (breast), Mary Cespedes (breast), and French twins Lucie Delmas (fly/breast) and Justine Delmas (breast/IM). As the only pure sprint freestyler in her class, Lojewski may be a potential relay piece her freshman year, as her 100 free would have ranked 6th on the 2023-2024 roster and 2 of the 5 swimmers ahead of her have since graduated.

