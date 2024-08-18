Balduccini Closes Out 2024 Jose Finkel Trophy With 100 IM South American Record

2024 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY

The 5th and final day of action at the 2024 Jose Finkel Trophy unfolded from Santa Catarina last night which means the announcement of the Brazilian roster for the 2024 Short Course World Championships is imminent.

At the conclusion of the competition, it was Esporte Clube Pinheiros who wound up on top of the team race, amassing a total of 2385.50 points. That garnered the edge over runners-up Unisanta who claimed 2134.50 points while Minas Tenis Clube rounded out the top 3 teams with 1989.00 points.

Top 3 Teams at 2024 Jose Finkel Trophy

Esporte Clube Pinheiros – 2385.50 pts Unisanta – 2134.50 pts Mina Tenis Clube – 1989.00 pts

Day 5 Highlights

19-year-old Stephanie Balduccini stole the show on the final night, establishing a new South American Record in the women’s 100m IM.

Balduccini, who competes for the University of Michigan, fired off a new lifetime best of 1:00.15 en route to topping the podium.

That narrowly defeated Giulia Carvalho of Minas who touched a hair later in 1:00.19 while Pinheiros’ Fernanda Celidonio scored 1:00.22 for bronze in the tight race.

Balduccini’s effort shaved .06 off the previous continental record of 1:00.21 Joanna Maranhao put on the books at the 2016 edition of this meet.

After the race, Balduccini told the Brazilian Swimming Federation, “It has always been a dream of mine to break the South American record, I am very happy and surprised that it was in the 100m medley. It is an honor to swim with these girls in this event, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

Caio Pumputis claimed the men’s 100m IM victory, stopping the clock at a speedy 52.06.

That held a healthy advantage over runner-up Leonardo Santos who touched in 52.56. Minas’ Vini Lanza rounded out the podium in 52.75, with all 3 dipping under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard needed for Budapest this December.

Beatriz Dizotti was the women’s 1500m freestyle champion with the Unisanta athlete getting to the wall in a mark of 15:53.25.

That was within range of her own Brazilian national record which remains at the 15:48.82 logged during the 2022 World Cup Series.

Gui Caribe followed up his 100m free victory with a gold in the 50m free event to close out his competition.

University of Tennessee’s Caribe notched the win in 21.28 while Olympic veteran Marcelo Chierighini was next to the wall in 21.66. Tiago Cintra hit 21.67 to collect bronze.