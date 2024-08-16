Gui Caribe Comes Within .04 Of Cesar Cielo’s South American SCM 100 Free Record

2024 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY

Day 3 Highlights

Day 3 of the 2024 Jose Finkel Trophy brought the heat, with Gui Caribe making a statement in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Caribe stopped the clock at a time of 45.78, the best performance of his young career.

The University of Tennessee swimmer’s effort came just .04 shy of the longstanding South American record in the event. Cesar Cielo still holds onto that mark which rests at the 45.74 Cielo clocked at the 2010 Short Course World Championships.

Caribe’s swim easily dipped under the 47.23 World Aquatics ‘A’ standard for this year’s edition of the event coming up in December in Budapest.

Marco Junior from Unisanta also made the grade, hitting 46.70 while Kaique Alves rounded out the podium in 47.10.

The women’s 100m free also saw a performance worthy of Budapest consideration. Stephanie Balduccini, who competes for the University of Michigan, raced her way to the wall first in a mark of 53.05.

That cleared the ‘A’ cut of 53.78. Runner-up Ana Vieira was an additional swimmer who touched beneath the threshold, hitting 53.71 for silver.

Balduccini told the Brazilian Swimming Federation after the race, “It was a year with many ups and downs, but I was able to return to the podium and I am very happy about that. My mother is here watching and I am very happy, her being here with me and watching makes all the difference.

Balduccini raced at the Brazilian Olympic Trials while fighting appendicitis, a condition which resulted in her having the organ removed just 2 months ahead of the Games.

Following up on his 200m backstroke victory, former University of Louisville standout Nick Albiero put up a time of 1:52.33 to earn the men’s 200m fly gold.

Albiero beat the field by over a second en route to logging a Short Course World Championships ‘A’ cut. Olympic teammate Kayky Mota touched in 1:53.41 and also cleared the qualification time.

Olympic finalist Maria Fernanda Costa busted out a new South American record in the 400m free on day one and took on the 800m free on day 3.

Costa clinched the victory in an outing of 8:20.43, enough to beat the Budapest barrier. Her Unisanta teammate Gabrielle Roncatto snagged silver in 8:25.36 for Budapest consideration and Beatriz Dizotti bagged the bronze in 8:25.45.

Guilherme Costa got it done for gold in the men’s 1500m free. The Olympic finalist clocked a time of 14:40.95 to put his name on the Budapest consideration list.

Costa’s time was within the realm of his Brazilian record of 14:39.42 notched at the 2022 edition of this competition

POTENTIAL Budapest Qualifiers Through Day 3