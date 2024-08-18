Ethan Springle to stay in state and attend Roberts Wesleyan University (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ethan Springle, a Medford NY native, will remain in state to attend and swim for Roberts Wesleyan University (RWU) starting this fall. Springle, a versatile sprinter who recently graduated from Longwood High School, swam for the Sachem Swim Club in Ronkonkoma, NY.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Roberts Wesleyan University! I would like to thank my parents, Coach Kyle, and Coach Julia that helped me to become the person that I am today! I would also like to say thank you to Coach Sara for this incredible opportunity! GO REDHAWKS 🦅

At the MR CSC Suffolk County Championship in April, Springle put up a 21.84 50 free split, a full second under his PB of 23.00 at the time. He additionally swam new PBs in the 100 free (51.14) and 100 breast (1:08.74) to take 34th in both events.

In July, at the ISCA Summer Senior Blast (LCM), Springle established 5 new personal bests. He lead off the 200 free relay in 26.45 and the 400 medley relay in 1:03.68. He went on to swim a 28.22 in the 50 fly, 1:08.74 in the 100 fly, and 36.28 in the 50 breast, displaying his versatility.

Most recently, at an Intrasquad meet at the end of July, Springle swam a 22.93 PB in his 50 free to shave .07 off his previous PB and break the 23 barrier for the first time.

Best times SCY

50 Free- 22.93

100 Free- 51.13

100 back- 58.17

100 fly- 58.70

RWU, a Division II school in the Metropolitan Conference, placed 3rd at the 2024 MET Championships, a huge improvement from their 10th place showing just 1 year before. The team was led by sprint freestyler Miguel Ocana and breastroker Tommy Booth, who scored 82 and 70 points, respectively.

Springle has what it takes to be an immediate impact for RWU, as at the 2024 MET championships his 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly PBs would have placed him in the B final, while his 100 back would have placed him in the A final.

Springle’s future class of 2028 teammates are also new yorkers who have opted to stay in state, with Derek Woodford hailing from Buffalo, NY and Brayden Mitchell hailing from Weedsport. Both Mitchell and Woodford swim sprints to mid distance freestyle, specializing in the 100/200/500 frees.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.