Germany’s Emily Hoppe to attend DII Felician University (2024)

Emily Hoppe, a German native, will travel across the Atlantic to Rutherford, NJ to swim for Felician University beginning this fall. Her current club team is Wasserfreunde Bielefeld, which is located in Bielefeld, Germany.

I am so excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Felician University! I would like to say a huge thank you to all of my coaches, friends, teammates and family for all of their support. Go Falcons ! 💚💛

Hoppe has had immense success in age group swimming, qualifying for the German Age Group Nationals in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023. She additionally was the 2023 state age group champion in the 200 fly (LCM), where she swam a 2:32.98 to qualify for the 2023 German Open Nationals.

At the same meet, OWL Mesiterschaften, Hoppe also swam the 200 free, 400 free, and 100 fly. Her 200 free swim established a new PB of 2:18.03, as did her 400 free time of 4:52.44. Her 100 fly (1:09.30) was just short of her 1:08.57 PB.

Best times LCM (converted to SCY)

50 free – 28.81 (25.21)

100 free – 1:02.27 (55.07)

200 free – 2:18.03 (2:00.52)

100 fly – 1:08.57 (1:00.23)

200 fly – 2:32.98 (2:13.43)

Felician is a DII school that competes in the Metropolitan Conference (MET). At the 2024 MET championships, Felician ran away with the victory, scoring 1249 points to beat out 2nd place Husson University, who finished with 814 points. The team was led by Natalia Amano and rising Juliana Kratka, both of whom had 3 individual wins and an additional 4 wins after Felician swept all 5 contested relays.

Hoppe will look to help Felician defend their title, as her converted times in her primary events would have easily landed her in the A-final at this year’s MET Championships. There, her 50 free,100 free, 200 free, and 100 fly, would have placed within the top 5 finishers, while her 200 fly would have taken 2nd.

This fall, Felecian will welcome a large group of international students — an established trend as 10 of the 12 swimmers on their 2023-2024 roster originated from out of the country. Beyond Hoppe, their class of 2028 includes Rachel Osamende from Sweden, Switzerland’s Elean Kaufmann, Sweden’s Rachel Omoruyi, Poland’s Martyna Bugala, and the sole US student, Isabella Soto from NJ.

