Siobhan Haughey on Being a Hong Kong Icon, Partnership with Chanel, & Uncertain Future in Swim

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey showed out in Paris, winning bronze medals in the 100 and 200 freestyles, both of which were the fastest fields in history.

That put Haughey’s overall Olympic medal count at 4 (after winning double silver in Tokyo), making her the most decorated Olympian in Hong Kong’s history.

The world champion and NCAA All-American joined the SwimSwam podcast to discuss her experience in Paris, her iconic partnership with Chanel, and having no real training base but still staying at the top of her game.