Chris Webb on Working with Summer McIntosh through GAIN Swimming

Chris Webb attended the 2024 Paris Olympics, half the reason being to be a swim fan and watch the best swim meet in the world. The other half was in a coaching role, as he is the head coach of GAIN Swimming, a dryland program that over the years, has worked with many prestigious club teams. Notably, Webb currently works closely with Sarasota Sharks, specifically Summer McIntosh. Webb told SwimSwam about his experience both in Paris and working with top level athletes through GAIN Swimming.