Austrailan Olympian Brianna Throssell Gets Engaged In Positano

Australian Olympic swimmer Brianna Throssell announced her engagement to Josh Wilner on Instagram during a boat ride while vacationing in Positano, Italy, on September 2.

The engagement came shortly after Throssell competed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, marking her third Olympic appearance for Australia. There, she swam on the gold medal-winning 4×200 freestyle relay alongside Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Lani Pallister.

Throssell also represented Australia at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. In 2016, she finished 8th in the 200 butterfly final.

At the 2020 Games, she again placed 8th in the 200 butterfly and 12th in the 100 butterfly. During these Games, she earned her first Olympic gold medal as part of the 4×100 medley relay, swimming the butterfly leg in the prelims. She also secured bronze medals as a prelims swimmer in the 4×200 freestyle relay and the 4×100 mixed medley relay.

At the 2019 Gwangju World Championships, Throssell was part of the Australian relay that set a new world record in the 4×200 freestyle relay, breaking the 10-year-old Chinese record. She competed alongside Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, and Emma McKeon.

Throssell and the Australian team reset the world record at the 2023 Fukuoka World Championships, this time alongside Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Shayna Jack.

Her fiancé, Wilner, owns a health and well-being business with locations in Victoria and Queensland, Australia.