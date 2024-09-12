British Olympian Adam Peaty Gets Engaged to HollyAnna Ramsay, Daughter of Gordon Ramsay

British Olympic champion Adam Peaty announced his engagement to HollyAnna Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, on September 12 via Instagram.

The engagement came shortly after Peaty competed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, marking his third Olympic appearance for Great Britain. There, he earned a silver medal in the 100 breaststroke, tying with Nic Fink, and finished fifth in the 4×100 medley relay.

At the 2016 Games, Peaty won his first Olympic gold in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.13, breaking his own world record that he had set in the prelims. He also won a silver medal swimming the breaststroke leg on the 4×100 medley relay.

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Peaty won his second individual Olympic gold medal in the 100 breaststroke. He also earned a silver in the 4×100 medley relay, with a split of 56.53, the fastest relay split in history. He was also a part of the gold medal-winning relay that set a world record in the first-ever mixed 4×100 medley relay at the Olympics.

Peaty’s world record from the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju still stands, where he won gold with a time of 56.88, becoming the first man to go under 57 in the 100 breaststroke. He also holds the world record in the 50 breaststroke, set at the 2017 World Championships in Hungary, with a time of 25.95.

Peaty holds the 14 fastest times in history in the 100 breaststroke. He is also a three-time Olympic gold medalist and an eight-time Long Course World Championship gold medalist.

His fiancée, HollyAnna, is one of six children that Gordon shares with his wife, Tana. HollyAnna, along with her siblings, has grown up in the public eye due to her father’s high-profile career.

HollyAnna and Peaty first met when HollyAnna’s younger sister, Tillie Ramsay, was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, the UK version of Dancing with the Stars, where Peaty was also participating.

HollyAnna studied fashion design at Ravensbourne University in London and is currently a model with EST Models. She also hosts her own podcast, 21 & Over, where she shares insights into her life and discusses her experiences with depression.