Carson Foster Loving New-Look Bowman Texas Training Group Coming Off Olympic Success in Paris

Carson Foster finished his summer as a first-time Olympian and a 2x Olympic medalist. Returning to Austin this fall, Foster is going through a ton of change. His longtime coaches at Texas, Eddie Reese and Wyatt Collins, are now replaced by Bob Bowman and his staff. In his personal life, Foster just married his longtime partner, Meredith, and is now living with her. SwimSwam spoke with the world champion about his whirlwind summer and all the changes he’s adapting to now in Texas.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RealCrocker5040
1 minute ago

Leon vs Carson in practice oh god YES

Xman
35 minutes ago

Poor guy is learning he has been loading the dishwasher wrong his entire life 🙁

Sorin
1 hour ago

Carson has been doing great the last few years but I CANNOT WAIT to see what comes out of him training with Bob Bowman and with Leon Marchand and the other pros following him.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Sorin
43 minutes ago

Yeah, scary prospects of him and Leon battling every day.

zthomas
1 hour ago

a practice with pancakes episode for this group, please

