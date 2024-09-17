Carson Foster Loving New-Look Bowman Texas Training Group Coming Off Olympic Success in Paris

Carson Foster finished his summer as a first-time Olympian and a 2x Olympic medalist. Returning to Austin this fall, Foster is going through a ton of change. His longtime coaches at Texas, Eddie Reese and Wyatt Collins, are now replaced by Bob Bowman and his staff. In his personal life, Foster just married his longtime partner, Meredith, and is now living with her. SwimSwam spoke with the world champion about his whirlwind summer and all the changes he’s adapting to now in Texas.
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
Leon vs Carson in practice oh god YES
Poor guy is learning he has been loading the dishwasher wrong his entire life 🙁
Carson has been doing great the last few years but I CANNOT WAIT to see what comes out of him training with Bob Bowman and with Leon Marchand and the other pros following him.
Yeah, scary prospects of him and Leon battling every day.
a practice with pancakes episode for this group, please