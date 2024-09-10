Hunter Armstrong Describes Overcoming Losing Loved Ones & Depression to Win Gold in Paris

Hunter Armstrong was one of the more surprising narratives from Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games. While the former world record holder in the 50 back narrowly missed the final of the 100 back, his freestyle seemed to more than make up for it. He split 46.7 to help the men win the 400 free relay then was given anchor duty on the 400 medley relay, where he split 47.1 and touched for 2nd.

In this discussion, Amrstrong doesn’t hold back about a number of topics. He’s describes losing his grandfather (Cancer), primary coach (Matt Bowe, moved from Cal to Michigan), and girlfriend (break up) all in the span of 8 months and the depression that sent him into. This caused Armstrong to routinely miss practice and not be at his best in training during the spring of 2024. Armstrong also speaks on wanting to be on the 800 free relay in Paris, being afraid of racing backstroke, and being a volunteer swim teacher for special needs children. This is a can’t miss discussion with one of Team USA’s best athletes.

