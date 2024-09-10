Defending NCAA Division II Champion Rafaela Raurich Given Provisional Doping Suspension

Brazilian swimmer Rafaela Trevisan Raurich has been given a provisional suspension by the Brazilian Anti-Doping authority ABCD after testing positive for a banned substance.

Raurich tested positive for six banned substances at the 2024 Brazilian Olympic Trials in May:

Testosterone

Epitestosterone

5a-Androstanodiol

Etiocholanolone

Androsterone

5b-Androstanediol

Raurich competes for Curitibano team in Brazil and was a member of the NCAA Division II National Championship team Nova Southeastern University in the spring in the United States.

There she won the NCAA Division II title in the 100 fly (53.16) and 200 fly (1:56.17) while also placing 5th in the 200 free (1:48.15) and 11th in the 100 free (50.46), giving her 60 individual points. She also swam on the title-winning 800 free relay, runner-up 200 medley relay, runner-up 400 medley relay.

Nova Southeastern won the title by 25.5 points ahead of runners-up Colorado Mesa. That was the team’s second-straight title after they won in 2023 before Raurich joined the team.

While NCAA competition isn’t subject to World Anti-Doping Code rules (the NCAA has its own anti-doping policies, which have recently been criticized by WADA), Raurich no longer appears on Nova Southeastern’s roster. She was listed as a sophomore last year after transferring from Drury, where she swam in the 2021-2022 season. At Drury in 2022, she finished 3rd in the 200 fly at the NCAA D2 Championships (1:58.98).

At the Brazilian Olympic Trials, she finished 6th in the 200 fly in 2:17.28, her best finish at the meet. She was given a provisional suspension by the ABCD in June, and is still under provisional suspension.