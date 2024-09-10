Cal Men’s Inaugural ACC Season To Feature Three Matchups With Stanford

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

The California men’s swimming & diving team begins its first season in the Atlantic Coast Conference at the annual King of the Pool at Cal Poly on Sept. 20.

The Golden Bears, who finished No. 2 nationally last season and have either won the NCAA championship or were the runners-up in each of the past 14 seasons, will compete in dual meets against familiar opponents before taking part in the ACC Championships in February.

The fall portion of Cal’s schedule features meets versus UC San Diego, Stanford and Arizona State before the Bears head to the Midwest for the annual Minnesota Invitational. Cal will face off against Stanford again in the spring along with USC before heading into postseason play.

The USA Diving Winter Nationals take place Dec. 7-15 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The 2025 NCAA Championships will take place in Federal Way, Washington, from March 26-29.

Cal returns several of the top swimmers in the nation this season, including fifth-year senior Destin Lasco, who has won each of the past three NCAA championships in the 200-yard backstroke. 2024 Olympians Jack Alexy, Keaton Jones, Bjorn Seeliger, Ziyad Saleem, Robin Hanson and Nik Antoniou are also back for another season. Lasco, Alexy and Hanson teamed with senior Gabriel Jett to win the NCAA championship in the 800-freestyle relay last season.