Cal Women Announce 2024-25 Schedule For Debut ACC Season

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

The 2024 Pac-12 champion California women’s swimming & diving team begins its first season in the Atlantic Coast Conference at the annual Queen of the Pool at Cal Poly on Sept. 20.

The Golden Bears, who soundly won the conference meet in their final season in the Pac-12, will compete against non-ACC opponents during the regular season before participating in the ACC Championships in February.

Several key members of last year’s team return, highlighted by 2024 Pac-12 Swimmer of the Year Isabelle Stadden. Fellow individual Pac-12 champion Mia Kragh is also back, as are 10 swimmers who qualified for the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Cal also welcomes a talented recruiting class, led by 2024 Olympians Mary-Ambre Moluh and Lilou Ressencourt of France.

The Bears have regular-season dual meets scheduled against UC San Diego, Stanford, Arizona State and USC. Cal will also make its usual pilgrimage to the Midwest for the Minnesota Invitational in December.

The USA winter diving nationals take place Dec. 7-15 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Stadden won the Pac-12 championship in the 200 backstroke for the third straight year last season while also capturing the 100-backstroke title. Stadden also finished as the national runner-up in the 100 back at NCAAs.

Kragh won the Pac-12 crown in the 200 butterfly last year and also teamed with Stadden and fellow returner Stephanie Akakabota to help the Bears set the meet record in the 200-medley relay.