Sprint Queen Sarah Sjostrom Breaks Down 50/100 Free Olympic Sweep

Sarah Sjostrom dreamt of winning Olympic gold in the 100 free. Literally. She had a dream about herself winning a gold medal in the 100 free. Then did it.

Sjostrom, the world record holder in both the 50 and 100 freestyle, had achieved everything in the sport there is to achieve in both events outside of individual Olympic titles in both. Coming into the Paris Olympics, Sjostrom herself wasn’t even sure that she was going to swim the 100 free.

But once Paris kicked off, the Swedish sprint star ended up competing in both and it paid off for her as the world saw her crowned Olympic champion twice in her two signature events.