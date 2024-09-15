Lydia Jacoby Looking Forward to Opportunities Presented by Going Pro, Focusing on LCM Season

Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby recently announced her decision to forego her remaining 2 years of NCAA eligibility and transition to being a professional athlete. Jacoby will continue to pursue her degree in fashion at Texas and for the time being, train in Austin. However, this will allow her more flexibility to travel, rest in the fall, and compete in events like the World Cup and Pro Swim series.
Jacoby openly discusses her decision in addition to her summer of travel, going to New York Fashion Week, and what her swimming might look like moving forward.
***Apologies for the video playback. Our connection was a bit shaky throughout the interview, so there is some lag in parts of the video. The audio quality should be unaffected***
