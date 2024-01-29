Event Entries Posts For 2024 World Championships

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 11th – February 18th (pool swimming)

Doha, Qatar

LCM (50m)

The 2024 World Championships are just days away with the competition representing the biggest international meet ahead of this year’s Olympic Games.

Although several big names to the tune of Romania’s David Popovici, France’s Leon Marchand and Australia’s Cate Campbell are bypassing the event, there is still a plethora of talent headed to Doha for the action beginning in the pool on February 11th.

SwimSwam commenter Troyy compiled the entries in a little bit of an easier list, grouping those entries by athlete and country.

We’re combing through the lists to identify any surprises as well and will publish all the relevant eye-openers. So far, we’ve discovered that South African Tatjana Schoenmaker will no longer be competing, nor will Australia’s Jenna Forrester.

Find your favorite athletes listed in the entries to find out in which races they’ll be vying for the podium and stay tuned for our previews as we lead up to the main event.