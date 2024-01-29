Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Event Entries Posts For 2024 World Championships

Comments: 7

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 World Championships are just days away with the competition representing the biggest international meet ahead of this year’s Olympic Games.

Although several big names to the tune of Romania’s David Popovici, France’s Leon Marchand and Australia’s Cate Campbell are bypassing the event, there is still a plethora of talent headed to Doha for the action beginning in the pool on February 11th.

SwimSwam commenter Troyy compiled the entries in a little bit of an easier list, grouping those entries by athlete and country.

We’re combing through the lists to identify any surprises as well and will publish all the relevant eye-openers. So far, we’ve discovered that South African Tatjana Schoenmaker will no longer be competing, nor will Australia’s Jenna Forrester.

Find your favorite athletes listed in the entries to find out in which races they’ll be vying for the podium and stay tuned for our previews as we lead up to the main event.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
TheSalmon
13 minutes ago

Tom Dean is missing too does that mean he won’t be on the GB 4x100free or is he just missing cause he has no individuals?

1
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  TheSalmon
8 minutes ago

Pretty sure these are just the individual entries. Dean has definitely confirmed he is going to Doha

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Sub13
9 seconds ago

Yes, they’re derived from the lists on the AQUA website which is based on individual entries.

GB needs a 400 free relay time, so they’re going to send a good 400 free relay to make sure they get one.

0
0
Reply
NJ Cav
20 minutes ago

Looks like a few updates on the US team, not reflected the last time SwimSwam posted the roster. Kate Douglass now has a sixth event, adding the 100BR. Carson Foster is swimming only the 200IM and 400IM (not swimming the 200FR, which was not on the last roster USA Swimming posted either). David Johnston is swimming the 800FR in addition to the 400FR and 400IM (these were reflected on the last USA Swimming roster but not in SwimSwam).

0
-1
Reply
Brit swim fan
22 minutes ago

No GB in the men’s medley relay. I get they have already qualified, but surely that’s a good bet for a medal gone providing Duncan steps up on the fly leg?

1
0
Reply
PhillyMark
51 minutes ago

Was the entry list written on my Commodore 64?

6
0
Reply
Taa
Reply to  PhillyMark
41 minutes ago

Dos 2.0

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!