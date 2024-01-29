Event Entries Posts For 2024 World Championships

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th (pool swimming)
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
The 2024 World Championships are just days away with the competition representing the biggest international meet ahead of this year’s Olympic Games.
Although several big names to the tune of Romania’s David Popovici, France’s Leon Marchand and Australia’s Cate Campbell are bypassing the event, there is still a plethora of talent headed to Doha for the action beginning in the pool on February 11th.
SwimSwam commenter Troyy compiled the entries in a little bit of an easier list, grouping those entries by athlete and country.
We’re combing through the lists to identify any surprises as well and will publish all the relevant eye-openers. So far, we’ve discovered that South African Tatjana Schoenmaker will no longer be competing, nor will Australia’s Jenna Forrester.
Find your favorite athletes listed in the entries to find out in which races they’ll be vying for the podium and stay tuned for our previews as we lead up to the main event.
Tom Dean is missing too does that mean he won’t be on the GB 4x100free or is he just missing cause he has no individuals?
Pretty sure these are just the individual entries. Dean has definitely confirmed he is going to Doha
Yes, they’re derived from the lists on the AQUA website which is based on individual entries.
GB needs a 400 free relay time, so they’re going to send a good 400 free relay to make sure they get one.
Looks like a few updates on the US team, not reflected the last time SwimSwam posted the roster. Kate Douglass now has a sixth event, adding the 100BR. Carson Foster is swimming only the 200IM and 400IM (not swimming the 200FR, which was not on the last roster USA Swimming posted either). David Johnston is swimming the 800FR in addition to the 400FR and 400IM (these were reflected on the last USA Swimming roster but not in SwimSwam).
No GB in the men’s medley relay. I get they have already qualified, but surely that’s a good bet for a medal gone providing Duncan steps up on the fly leg?
