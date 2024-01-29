Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wild Speculation: Who Will Take Over For Steve Bultman With The Texas A&M Women?

Comments: 2

We’re still a couple weeks out from championship season, but the coaching carousel has already started turning in advance of next season. Steve Bultman, the Aggie women’s head coach for the last 25 years, has announced his retirement.

The Texas A&M women have struggled on the national and conference level the last few seasons. But Bultman is credited for bringing into the national conversation in the first place. The Aggie women had never won a conference title before he arrived, and now they’ve won 4 in the Big-12 (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012) and 4 in the SEC (2016-2019). In 2017, they earned their program-best 3rd place finish at NCAAs after a four year run of 4th place finishes.

This job opening comes at a moment of transition for the Texas A&M athletic department. Their moss recent athletics director Ross Bjork just left for Ohio State, so, it’s unlikely that much resource allocation will change before they hire a new AD. As one of the biggest athletics departments in the United States, it’s a huge job, and that role’s first focus will be righting the ship with its football program, given that no program in history has ever spent so much money to achieve so little on-field success.

2
Old Swim Coach
13 minutes ago

Mitch Dalton makes the most sense IMO. Anyone know the latest on who will take over after Eddie?

Douglass Wharrram Fan Club
Reply to  Old Swim Coach
2 seconds ago

Plot Twist: Texas says Wyatt still needs HC experience. Steps into A&M after Women’s NCAA’s, spends the summer there, then goes back to Texas after Eddie finishes the Olympic cycle

