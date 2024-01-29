Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimMAC Novant Invite: Sammons Hits Three #1 US 13-14 Times, Willis Nails 1:03.88 LCM BR

2024 NC SwimMAC Novant Invitational

  • Jan 13-15, 2024
  • SwimMAC Training Facility at Charlotte Latin
  • Charlotte, NC
  • LCM
  • Meet Results

Earlier this month, an up-and-coming SwimMAC teen crew threw down nation-leading times at the 2024 SwimMAC Novant Invitational in Charlotte. Highlighting the meet was SwimMAC 14-year-old David Sammons, who ranks #1 in three events among US 13-14 boys this 2023-24 season.

Sammons lead the boys 13-14 200 IM prelims (2:09.06) and won both the 100 backstroke (1:00.39) and 200 fly (2:06.99), all nation-leading times. Sammons was off his 200 fly entry time of 2:04.11, while flirting with his 100 backstroke PB and setting his 200 IM PB in prelims, still winning finals at 2:09.64. Sammons also set winning personal bests in the 100 fly (56.71) and boys 11-14 400 IM (4:36.58), both #2 US 13-14 times this season. Sammons now improves to 28th in 100 fly, 35th in 200 IM, and 65th in the all-time US boys 13-14 LCM rankings.

Another highlight swimmer was Florida commit and class of 2025 honorable mention Jordan Willis, dropping nearly three seconds from prelims to win the boys open 100 breast at 1:03.88, just off his season best of 1:02.77 from the 2023 U.S Open. The World Juniors silver medalist ranks 2nd in boys US 15-16 LCM 100 breast performers for 2024, with Team Suffolk’s Noah Cakir leading the nation this new year at 1:02.98 from the Knoxville stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series.

Willis’ season best of 1:02.77 also ranks second for the 2023-24 season, with NAG holder Ian Call of Memphis Thunder taking that lead with 1:02.30 from the 2023 Winter Juniors East LCM Time Trials. Willis owns a personal best of 1:02.64 from May 2023, which sits at 25th in the all-time US 15-16 rankings. Back at 2023 Winter Juniors, Willis placed 10th in the 100 breast (53.76) and boasted a 3rd place 200 breast finish (1:55.30).

U.S. Boys’ 15-16 Top Performers- LCM 100 BR, 2024 Year

  1. Noah Cakir  (Team Suffolk), 1:02.98
  2. Jordan Willis (SwimMAC), 1:03.88
  3. Andrew Eubanks (Dolphins Portland), 1:05.35
  4. Elonzo Santos (La Mirada Armada), 1:05.57
  5. Julien Lee (Tualatin Hills), 1:05.60

U.S. Boys’ 15-16 Top Performers- LCM 100 BR, 2023-24 Season

  1. Ian Call (Memphis Thunder), 1:02.30
  2. Jordan Willis (SwimMAC), 1:02.77
  3. Noah Cakir  (Team Suffolk), 1:02.98
  4. Matt Vatev (Hornet), 1:04.00
  5. Remo Mann (DART), 1:04.84

A 13-14 boys’ SwimMAC quartet, including Sammons along with 14-year-old Dean Hamid plus 13-year-olds Eli Sweet and Scott Williams, met up several times in finals for a competitive weekend of racing together.

Sammons stole his first win meet win in the 400 IM with a 8.51-second winning margin. Sweet settled for another silver at 4:45.09 while Williams placed 5th at 4:58.50, both ranking 7th and 21st in the US respectively. The trio met again in the 100 back, where Sammons picked up his 4th win at 1:00.39, with Sweet (4th, 1:03.69, US #11) and Williams (7th, 1:05.50, US #25) finishing seconds later.

Finishing seconds behind Sammons in the 200 IM final were Sweet (2:14.27) and Williams (2:19.26), both ranking 9th and 16th in the US. Fast forward to the 100 breast, Hamid came out on top at 1:09.93, touching ahead of Williams (1:10.29) and Sweet (1:12.52). Hamid, Williams, and Sweet currently rank 9th, 11th, and 20th respectively for US 13-14 boys this season. Hamid also won the 50 free final at 25.85, which ranks 17th in the US.

Sweet finally avenged gold in the 200 breast at 2:33.03, narrowly touching out Hamid (2:33.08) and Williams (2:33.27). This trio now rank 8-9-11 for SwimMAC in the top 20 US 15-16 season rankings.

In the last individual event, Georgia native Collier Stanton of Gwinnett Aquatics swung down an upset victory on the dominant SwimMAC crew during 100 free finals with a winning time of 56.70, edging out Hamid by one one-hundredth of a second. Another SwimMAC 14-year-old, Griffin Cagle, punched in a narrow third place at 56.87 while Williams took 4th at 58.31. Hamid did lead 100 free prelims with a 56.38, which ranks 10th in the nation this season. Meanwhile, event winner Stanton ranks 11th among US 13-14 boys this season.

Stanton was previously spotted in the 400 IM final, Sammons’ first meet win, placing 3rd with a US 15-16 #13 time of 4:50.98.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick has had the passion for swimming since his first dive in the water in middle school, immediately falling for breaststroke. Nick had expanded to IM events in his late teens, helping foster a short, but memorable NCAA Div III swim experience at Calvin University. While working on his B.A. …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!