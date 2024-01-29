Brooks Curry Training at Cal: “This is going to be the greatest preparation I could have”

Olympic champion Brooks Curry moved to Berkeley to train under Dave Durden and the Golden Bears last summer after finishing his degree at LSU. Curry trained with Durden at the 2021 Olympic training camp and since then knew he wanted to train under the coaching maestro.

Curry didn’t want to discuss his NCAA eligibility, but we did talk about his move to Berkeley and how it has impacted his leadup to the 2024 Olympic Trials. Alongside training partners like world champion Jack Alexy and Olympian Bjorn Seeliger, Curry is confident this is the greatest preparation he could have leading into an Olympic year.

