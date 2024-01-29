Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brooks Curry Training at Cal: “This is going to be the greatest preparation I could have”

Olympic champion Brooks Curry moved to Berkeley to train under Dave Durden and the Golden Bears last summer after finishing his degree at LSU. Curry trained with Durden at the 2021 Olympic training camp and since then knew he wanted to train under the coaching maestro.

Curry didn’t want to discuss his NCAA eligibility, but we did talk about his move to Berkeley and how it has impacted his leadup to the 2024 Olympic Trials. Alongside training partners like world champion Jack Alexy and Olympian Bjorn Seeliger, Curry is confident this is the greatest preparation he could have leading into an Olympic year.

6
Diehard
1 hour ago

I thought Cal didn’t take swimmers from outside……but I guess Hunter tore off that bandaid?
Good luck to Brooks!

Hank
1 hour ago

A key piece of our 4 x 100 free relay. Decent shot at an individual swim.

Smglsn12
Reply to  Hank
49 minutes ago

A decent shot at the 800 free relay as well

PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
Reply to  Smglsn12
20 minutes ago

Probably true re the 800, but if he makes it that’s a result of some of the young guys who have great SCY times not translating them into LCM, which would bode poorly for our chances at the Olympics.

Adrian
Reply to  PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
13 seconds ago

Who do you have in mind for this comment? A 1:46.39 is legit and would have made the world’s team if he swam that time at the A final. 2023 is his first year swimming the 200 LCM free since 2019 (according to swimcloud), his previous best is a 1:51, so I think he still has room to improve, maybe to a 1:45, which should guarantee a top 6 finish at trials.

Smglsn12
Reply to  PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
3 seconds ago

How fast are you expecting those guys to be? If he cuts half a second from his B final at worlds trials last summer and makes the relay with a 1:45.7 I wouldn’t be worried about the younger 200 guys at all

