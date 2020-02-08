European Junior C’ships Medalist Belonogoff Moves From GBR To RUS

2020 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 7th – Sunday, February 9th

Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice

LCM (50m)

Meet Information

SwimSwam Preview

Results

If you followed along with our day 1 recap of the FFN Golden Tour top in Nice today, then you know we pointed out something noteworthy regarding breaststroker Tatiana Belonogoff.

18-year-old Belonogoff has long represented the nation of Great Britain, including at elite international competitions such as the 2018 European Junior Championships. However, on the start lists and results for this FFN Golden Tour, the ‘RUS’ national designation is attached to the teen’s name.

Reaching out to her former British home squad of Guildford City, the club confirmed to SwimSwam that Belonogoff is indeed in the process of changing her sports citizenship from GBR to Russia. The club tells SwimSwam that everything was ‘completely amicable’ and ‘with their support.’

Also speaking to SwimSwam was Belonogoff herself who said, “the decision took me quite a long time. I was thinking about it for months and just couldn’t make up my mind. Obviously there is a lot to consider. I finally made my decision about May of last year.”

Belonogoff has lived her entire life in the UK, but her mother is Russia and ‘had a huge influence’ on her daughter’s upbringing.

Although not yet officially cleared by FINA to represent Russia, Belonogoff moved to her new home in June of 2019 and is now training with St. Petersburg.

Belonogoff took gold in the women’s 50m breast at the aforementioned European Junior Championships in Helsinki. At last year’s British Championships, the teen placed 3rd in the 50m breast and 2nd in the 100m breast. In fact, she ranks as Great Britain’s 11th fastest 100m breaststroker of all time with her PB of 1:07.61.

Belonogoff raced at the 2019 Russian National Championships (short course) in November as well as at the Salnikov Cup in December.

On day 1 in Nice, she put up a time of 31.47 to take silver in the women’s 50m breast.