Daily Swim Coach Workout #65

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10:00 dynamic warm-up on deck

Warm-up by coach

2 x 200 swim on 3:30

1 x 100 kick on 2:00

Rest 1:00

8 x 25 on :30 loops flag to flag (dolphin dive, 6UWDK, Breakout)

Rest 2:00 add fins

4 x 50 on 1:10 swim to mid, dive under UWDK to wall and back no breath, BRK3, EZ

Rest 2:00 keep fins



Race finish skills set

2x

2 x 25 on 1:00 superhero kick stable core, slight shoulder rotation

2 x 25 on :50 SAOK with sprint kick, stable core, slo arms

4 x 25 on :45 SAOK build to race finish focus on power and stable core

[SAOK=Straight arm, over-kick]



Rest 3:00 get cords

Resistance [Get a partner, each partner does 2 rounds, change strokes by round

4x

3 x 25 on 1:00 swim strong against cord

1 x 25 on 1:00 swim fast with assistance

7 x 25 on :20 tabata [max effort on each one, be mentally tough]

1:00 to change partners

2:00 prep for next set, arrange lanes for racing

100 Pace set

20 x 25 on :35 100P, stroke by assignment, M1S1 rules/M2S2



2:00 prep for next set

Drills [focus on breakout and kinetic energy transfer]

4x

1 x 25 on :35 max effort to mid pool, focus on explosive off wall

1 x 25 on :35 DBPO 3 cycles very fast [DBPO=Dry back push off]

1 x 25 on :40 dead stop UWDK max effort 10Kicks

1 x 25 on 1:00 hammertime to 20 yards, all Straight Arm, hi-tempo

2:00 rest

5 x 100 cool on Maggie’s go