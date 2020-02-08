Daily Swim Coach Workout #65

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
10:00 dynamic warm-up on deck
Warm-up by coach
2 x 200 swim on 3:30
1 x 100 kick on 2:00
Rest 1:00
8 x 25 on :30 loops flag to flag (dolphin dive, 6UWDK, Breakout)
Rest 2:00 add fins
4 x 50 on 1:10 swim to mid, dive under UWDK to wall and back no breath, BRK3, EZ
Rest 2:00 keep fins
Race finish skills set
2x
2 x 25 on 1:00 superhero kick stable core, slight shoulder rotation
2 x 25 on :50 SAOK with sprint kick, stable core, slo arms
4 x 25 on :45 SAOK build to race finish focus on power and stable core
[SAOK=Straight arm, over-kick]
Rest 3:00 get cords
Resistance [Get a partner, each partner does 2 rounds, change strokes by round
4x
3 x 25 on 1:00 swim strong against cord
1 x 25 on 1:00 swim fast with assistance
7 x 25 on :20 tabata [max effort on each one, be mentally tough]
1:00 to change partners
2:00 prep for next set, arrange lanes for racing
100 Pace set
20 x 25 on :35 100P, stroke by assignment, M1S1 rules/M2S2
2:00 prep for next set
Drills [focus on breakout and kinetic energy transfer]
4x
1 x 25 on :35 max effort to mid pool, focus on explosive off wall
1 x 25 on :35 DBPO 3 cycles very fast [DBPO=Dry back push off]
1 x 25 on :40 dead stop UWDK max effort 10Kicks
1 x 25 on 1:00 hammertime to 20 yards, all Straight Arm, hi-tempo
2:00 rest
5 x 100 cool on Maggie’s go
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
UWDK=Under water dolphin kick
SAOK = Straight arm recovery, overkick legs, stable core and rotate only shoulders i,e, shoulder driven style
Hammertime = max effort, Sam Freas term
M1S1 = miss a goal time, take next rep off
Matt Williams
Assistant Coach/Sprint Group Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Northern Michigan University
