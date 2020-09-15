Ethan Neff Joins Pitt for the Fall of 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ethan Neff of North East, Pennsylvania has committed to join the University of Pittsburgh this fall as a member of their class of 2024. Neff attended Erie Cathedral Prep, as well as swimming for the Peninsula Wave Riders.

Neff is a multiple time finalist at the Futures Championships in the 100 back. In 2019, at the Futures Championships held in Geneva, he took 20th in the event, touching with a new best time of 59.68. The year prior, competing at the version of the meet held in Richmond, he took 13th in 59.82.

Last November he picked up his first Winter Juniors (SCY) cut in the 100 back at the Mark J. Braun Fall Classic. His time of 49.95 marked his first time dipping below 50.0 in the event. He also added new best times in the 50 and 100 free at the meet.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 49.95

200 back – 1:51.18

Last year Pittsburgh finished in 8th out of 12 teams at the 2020 Men’s Atlantic Coast Swimming and Diving Championships. This was the program’s highest finish ever at the ACC Championship meet.

The backstroke events were an area of weakness for the team, with only one athlete qualifying for finals in either the 100 or 200. Pittsburgh’s lone backstroke final’s swim was done by Luke Smutny, who is currently in his final year of eligibility this season as a graduate student, in the 100 back. Smutny finished 16th in the finals of the event.

Neff will join Cullen Cochlan, Andrew Pave, Wesley Kephart, Cameron Dafoe, Adam Milling, Warren Briggs, and Owen McLaughlin as members of Pitt’s class of 2024.

